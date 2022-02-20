Opinion Newsmaker Construction mafias threaten best-laid development plans Infrastructure investors 'increasingly concerned' about criminals muscling-in on building sites, says chair of DBSA B L Premium

Mark Swilling, chair of the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA), says the government's infrastructure development programme in which it plays a key role and which is critical for the country's economic revival, is being threatened by local construction mafias.

“There are very few construction projects in SA which can escape these construction mafias. It's a real, real threat not just to development that meets the needs of the poor, but to investment,” he says...