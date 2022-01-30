ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Final piece drops into SA’s streaming puzzle
Surprise surprise, Wall Street, there are markets beyond the borders of the US
30 January 2022 - 07:13
This week, Walt Disney’s share price dropped to a 12-month low — 30% off a high reached in March last year and 14% down from the start of the year — despite the company not being the subject of a single line of bad news.
The ostensible reason was clear: Netflix last week released fourth-quarter earnings that suggested a slowdown in subscriber growth, resulting in a 22% slump in its share price. All other streaming services were dragged down in the vortex created by the supposedly sinking ship, regardless of their prospects...
