Opinion PALI LEHOHLA: Is the Reserve Bank's consultation a farce? The Bank has reduced a crucial decision point in the history of SA to 'tips for a budget speech'

SA is known for its consultative democracy. Upon the dawn of 1994, green papers and white papers were the prime policy occupation of the new government as it went into consultation mode overdrive. This emerged side by side with rapid implementation of the delivery of water, sanitation, electricity, housing, health and education.

The South African Reserve Bank has lately added to our ritual of consultation...