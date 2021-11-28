ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Why travel needs a local focus
In a sector decimated by the Covid lockdowns, a family-owned group is not only surviving, but thriving, writes Arthur Goldstuck
28 November 2021 - 06:22
The sector that was probably the worst hit by the pandemic over the past two years is also one that offers some of the most important lessons in survival, resilience and strategy.
The hospitality industry came to a standstill during the initial hard lockdown, and was decimated in the months that followed, with many restaurants and hotels closing their doors temporarily or permanently...
