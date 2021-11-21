ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Impact farming app a feel-good investment tool that keeps giving
What was once a cool way to invest in alternative assets has become a fascinating exercise in sustainability, writes Arthur Goldstuck
21 November 2021 - 07:17
In the three years since South Africans were introduced to the crazy concept of investment in farming via an app, the world has changed, and so has the relevance of the app. What was once a cool way to invest in alternative assets has become a fascinating exercise in sustainability.
Insurance and investment company Fedgroup describes it as “impact investment”, as it is designed to generate social and environmental benefits along with financial returns. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now