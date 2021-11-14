ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: If the new universe is run by Zuckerberg, let’s stay in the old one
Facebook is rebranding itself as Meta Platforms and working on a new ‘metaverse’ in which people will meet and communicate via VR and augmented reality environments
14 November 2021 - 08:06
To the surprise of nobody at all, the Facebook empire at the end of last month became the Meta empire. Or, to be exact, Meta Platforms Inc.
The hope in rebranding was inter alia that its vast human colonies, namely Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, would be able to continue abusing privacy and ethics while the home territory would merely have to report the insanely large numbers driving the business. ..
