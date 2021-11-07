Opinion Newsmaker CHRIS BARRON: Carmakers need these conditions to go electric in SA Unrest is a worry as carmaker gears up for electric vehicles B L Premium

Andrew Kirby, president and CEO of Toyota SA, says the R2.6bn investment in its Durban assembly plant that President Cyril Ramaphosa hailed two weeks ago is a vote of confidence in SA, but the company still has major concerns.

“We have many challenges in South Africa. The unrest and rioting and weakening of law and order in South Africa are a big concern and will continue to be a big concern,” he says...