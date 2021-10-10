Trade ticks back to before Covid - for rich countries
The WTO said this week it expected merchandise trade will grow this year by 10.8% after a fall of 5.3% last year
10 October 2021 - 00:05
The World Trade Organisation (WTO) revised upwards its forecasts for growth of global goods trade this year and in 2022, but it warned of a two-track recovery leaving poor countries behind and downside risks from the pandemic and supply chain problems.
The WTO said this week it expected merchandise trade will grow this year by 10.8% after a fall of 5.3% last year. In March, it forecast 2021 growth of 8%...
