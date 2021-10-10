SA 'scarily' at risk from cyberattacks
Greatest vulnerability is in underprepared government entities
10 October 2021 - 00:11
Mteto Nyati, CEO of listed technology firm Altron, which has been shedding its other African customers to focus on cybersecurity in SA, says the country is "not ready at all" for the sort of cyberattacks that have proliferated since the start of Covid-19.
It's a scary situation, he says...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now