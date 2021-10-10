Opinion

Boris's bluster leaves business cold

Many were less than impressed

10 October 2021 - 00:05 Agency Staff

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowed to radically reshape Britain this week, exhorting his Conservative Party faithful to help his government press on with tackling regional inequality by ending "long-term structural weaknesses" in the economy.

In a speech on Wednesday to end his party's annual conference, Johnson shrugged off fuel, food and industry crises as "merely a function of economic revival". It was a speech directed at rallying the troops and easing concerns among some who fear he is leading the Conservatives away from their long-standing low-tax, small-state ideology...

