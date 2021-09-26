Opinion Team SA needs to plan for COP26 As the world’s 13th-highest carbon emitter, and the highest emitter in Africa, SA will come under the spotlight, writes James Formby B L Premium

Not since COP21 in 2015 (the meeting that produced the Paris Accord) have we seen such hope on global agreements and commitments around climate change as we do for the forthcoming UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties 2026 — or COP26 — set to take place in Glasgow from October 31 to November 12.

Globally, the focus is now shifting to climate finance to enable the transition to greener economies. Countries need to mitigate and adapt to the increasing impacts of climate change on their citizens’ lives, and they need funding to do it...