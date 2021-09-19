HILARY JOFFE: Bank governor gets inflation goal in while the going is good
19 September 2021 - 05:06
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago likes to move ahead rather than holding still. He used a key policy speech at the University of Stellenbosch recently to set out how he wants to take forward SA's inflation-targeting policy.
Kganyago told Business Times and the Financial Times a couple of months ago that he wanted to see the 3%-6% target lowered, in an effort to cut SA's inflation rate to levels closer to those of its major trading partners. This time, he was categoric that he wanted the target changed to a point target of 3%, to bring SA in line with the best performing of its emerging-market peers...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now