HILARY JOFFE: Mines have best case for making workplace vaccination mandatory
Many companies are surely being asked the same question after Discovery took the lead last week
12 September 2021 - 00:27
Asked at an investor day this week whether his company planned to make Covid vaccinations compulsory for its employees, Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman said it was something being seriously considered. Discovery was doing the right thing, said Froneman.
Many companies are surely being asked the same question after Discovery took the lead last week, announcing it would make vaccines mandatory from January 1 - arguing it had a social and moral imperative to do so. But mining majors such as Sibanye make particularly interesting case studies because they are already making so much progress rolling out vaccines to their workers...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now