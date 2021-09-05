Opinion A Covid booster shot in the foot for richer countries? B L Premium

For most of us, the growing evidence that the efficacy of Covid vaccines is declining over time should be a cause of worry. For the companies that have spent billions of dollars developing them, it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Recent studies on vaccine effectiveness have led to a run of orders for boosters in recent weeks. The US will start distributing extra shots from September 20 and expects to roll out about 100-million doses in the coming months...