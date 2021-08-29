MARK BARNES: A thriving private sector is still an awkward phenomenon for China
29 August 2021 - 05:00
There can be no question that China is determined to become a - if not the - global economic superpower. It is getting there quite quickly, as the ever-more frequent comparisons with the US attest.
After decades of centrally supported growth in selected industries such as technology, China has created some major international business players and, with that, some very rich individuals. This last outcome, it seems, was not part of the plan. Money is power, and in this case, the power extends beyond Beijing, and that just won't do...
