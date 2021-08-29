Opinion ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Tech gives fitness new meaning B L Premium

In the same way smartphones killed off low-end digital cameras for the casual snapper, fitness bands and smartwatches are killing off the cheap watch, but with a difference.

Cameras may be the key selling point of handsets, but they revolve around a range of functionality, with social media, instant messaging and product or information searches rivalling photography for the most-common use. In the digital wristband market, there is one overriding function, and it is not telling the time...