ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Tech gives fitness new meaning
29 August 2021 - 05:00
In the same way smartphones killed off low-end digital cameras for the casual snapper, fitness bands and smartwatches are killing off the cheap watch, but with a difference.
Cameras may be the key selling point of handsets, but they revolve around a range of functionality, with social media, instant messaging and product or information searches rivalling photography for the most-common use. In the digital wristband market, there is one overriding function, and it is not telling the time...
