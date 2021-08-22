Opinion ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: The new ‘omni’ rule of business The omnichannel concept is moving rapidly from the retail environment into the general business world BL PREMIUM

If one looks up the definition of “omnichannel”, one is likely to find something like “retail that integrates different methods of shopping”. Amid exploding e-commerce it has become an essential strategy, combining physical and digital shopping, with the two supporting each other wherever possible. The success of a physical retailer adding online shopping is heavily predicated on the effectiveness of its omnichannel strategy.

However, the concept is moving rapidly from the retail environment into the general business world. Harish Lala, CEO of Zensar, the local subsidiary of an India-listed technology company that assists businesses in digital transformation, says this is the single biggest trend he is seeing in South African information technology investment...