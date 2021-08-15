Opinion Privacy laxity exposes us to cyberattacks It's not possible to overstate the cybercrime threat BL PREMIUM

Recently operations at the Western Cape Blood Service had to switch to manual mode when a cyberattack brought down its systems. This news arrived as Transnet started restoring its systems after what may have been a ransomware attack. In 2019, the City of Johannesburg had to untangle the damage from a successful breach by online criminals, and last year a justice fund came under attack.

While we spend a lot of energy discussing these attacks, one narrative remains overlooked - concerns over data privacy. If we can turn such concerns against cybercrime, the digital world would be a much safer place. But we're not. We don't even seem aware that there is a connection and thus a misdirection of effort...