MARK BARNES: Towards political Robinhoodism that actually transfers ownership
The trouble starts when those elected to leadership, by the popular vote, fail to deliver on promises but still need the vote to retain power
15 August 2021 - 00:16
Populism rules, OK! Well, not always. When misguided, or taken advantage of, instead of it being virtuous and in the best interest of the people, populism can lead to the broad-based economic destruction of the population. Popular failure is a death spiral.
The will of the people, of the masses, of the collective, is playing an ever-bigger role in business. Customers have choices and will "vote with their feet" to find alternative goods and services if your product is not up to scratch...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now