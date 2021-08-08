Opinion ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: No cheer for 11th communications minister in 12 years Coming in a close second in terms of measurable failure is the digital migration from analogue to digital TV BL PREMIUM

Welcome to the game of "another reshuffle, another communications minister". The appointment of a new minister for the department of communications & digital technologies makes it 11 ministers in 12 years overseeing the sector that is arguably one of the most important to the functioning of the South African economy, along with education and health.

Think about it: Vodacom invested R9.9bn in infrastructure in 2020. MTN SA invested R7.2bn in its network. Telkom added R6.7bn to this pile. Vodacom's revenue for the past financial year was R98bn, about the same as the South African Police Service budget...