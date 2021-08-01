Opinion ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: The great office experiment begins The word that is about to enter the human resources lexicon is experimentation BL PREMIUM

As the world returns to the workplace, it is a very different environment to the days before the pandemic — but there won’t be a one-size-fits-all approach to the new order of the office. The word that is about to enter the human resources lexicon, it appears, is experimentation.

“The great hybrid work experiment is about to begin,” says Francine Katsoudas, executive vice-president of Cisco...