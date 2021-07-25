KUSENI DLAMINI:Rebuilding from the chaos will need all social partners to play their part
25 July 2021 - 05:12
Massmart, like other retailers, has been affected by the recent looting, mainly in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng. We have now shifted our focus to recover, rebuild and reopen our affected stores and facilities. We are very determined to emerge stronger out of this.
The wanton destruction of property and loss of over 200 lives have been a huge setback in SA's economic growth- and job-creation projects. Business Unity SA estimates that it is likely to take 12 to 18 months to recover from the damage caused by the looting. What is unknown is how long it will take to regain the confidence of local and foreign investors...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now