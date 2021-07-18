Opinion ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Lenovo digital boost to give Inter an edge Lenovo's technology will enhance match-day experiences, provide a window into the day-to-day activities of the club and allow access to a massive digital archive BL PREMIUM

A team-up between Lenovo, the world's leading PC maker, and Italian football club Inter Milan, which just won the Serie A championship for the 19th time, will provide a fascinating insight into the role of data in providing a competitive edge in sports. Lenovo has already been the club's official global technology partner since 2019, but now moves centre stage as it also becomes shirt sponsor, giving it unprecedented visibility among football fans. And that is precisely where the impact of the new partnership is going to be most widely felt.

