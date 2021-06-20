ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Digital sales herald experience economy
Pandemic prompts big shifts in consumer spending
20 June 2021 - 00:05
What do a catamaran cruise company in Cape Town and a ski resort in Lesotho's Maluti mountains have in common? No, it's not a riddle - except to those who believe consumer behaviour is set in stone.
The catamaran outfit and the ski resort unintentionally confirmed a new trend in consumer spending when, separately, they turned to a daily deals site in an effort to boost businesses that had been flattened by the pandemic. Mirage Catamaran, based at the V&A Waterfront, offered a Father's Day breakfast cruise at a 25% discount on OneDayOnly (ODO). On the same site, Afriski offered accommodation in seven chalets at more than 40% off...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now