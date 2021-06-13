ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Not the coolest but the toughest phone
13 June 2021 - 00:06
When French President Emmanuel Macron visited SA last week, one of the members of the business delegation with him represented a smartphone brand most consumers in this country would never have encountered. Yet it is a brand that is changing the rules of use of smart devices.
Crosscall, which describes itself as "an outdoor mobile technology specialist", designs handsets specifically for outdoor use, with its waterproof smartphones offering long battery life and a rugged build. For these reasons, it recently won a tender to provide the French National Gendarmerie and French National Police with more than 200,000 phones...
