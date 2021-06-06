ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: The past has the future taped
Old technology is sometimes vastly superior to the very latest
06 June 2021 - 00:03
Who knew that the past was still so important in preparing for the future? Well, that would be just about everyone who understands that coming innovations will be built on previous innovation. At the same time, it’s a natural impulse to throw out old technology as we prepare for the new. Especially if you’re, say, under 30 years old.
That is why it comes as a shock to learn that, in the world of data protection, old technology still plays a major role, and is sometimes vastly superior to the very latest...
