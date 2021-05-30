Pandemic poses tough puzzle: What is the point of the office?
30 May 2021 - 05:00
Over the past few weeks, I've spoken with managers and employees about returning to the workplace. Behind every person's individual concern is one overarching, almost philosophical conundrum: What's the point of the office?
"That's the right question," says Alexandra Samuel, co-author of Remote, Inc. "And any organisation that isn't asking that question is going to run into trouble because every employee's thinking it."..
