TAURIQ KERAAN: Re-imagining banking from ground level
How can we remake the banking system so it works for the people we serve, and not just for banks?
23 May 2021 - 00:04
If you have to travel far and wait in queues to join a bank or transact, if you're subject to high transactional costs or opaque lending practices, or if you're prevented from accessing loans you can afford, you might well be part of a financial system, but it's a system that doesn't work for you.
This is a frustration felt by millions of South African banking customers - whether they are social-grant recipients, middle-market customers or private-banking clients...
