HILARY JOFFE: Slick vax op shows public-private co-operation at its best Discovery was one of several sites that opened to walk-ins, at least temporarily this week, prompting a mad dash by over-60s

I was one of the lucky people to be Pfizered at 1 Discovery Place this week. It was an experience to remember, in the best way. The vaccine centre Discovery has put in place at its vast but currently almost empty Sandton headquarters is well designed and well resourced, with a warm and welcoming fleet of queue marshals and vaccinators who were efficient and expert.

It was an exhilarating experience - and, it seems, not just for those being vaccinated. Says Discovery's Ron Whelan: "Our teams have actually loved it, getting to know the members. As a health or life insurer you never really get to see the customers and it's quite hard to portray this level of kindness from a call centre."..