Opinion Old banking model must change to ensure economic survival BL PREMIUM

Mainstream banking isn't what it used to be, and it's never going back, at least not in our complex, economic society. I suspect there will be some fights about how to balance our developmental and commercial imperatives.

Banks operate straightforward economic models, taking deposits and investing those in the formal economy. To be granted a licence, banks have to demonstrate sense, conservatism and responsibility in deciding where to deploy the country's savings...