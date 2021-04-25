Opinion ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: A bad Apple move spoils the karma BL PREMIUM

One could call it irony, or one could call it timing. As Apple unveiled its new iMac and iPad range this week, along with a new product line called AirTag, it was hit by a ransomware attack from a Russian gang called REvil, which threatened to release stolen blueprints of Apple's latest products.

The gang claimed it had infiltrated the computer network of a key Apple supplier, Quanta Computer...