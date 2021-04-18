Keep Brics billions from bureaucrats
State needs to cut its public sector wage bill, not increase it, says Business Unity SA CEO Cas Coovadia
18 April 2021 - 00:08
Cas Coovadia, the CEO of Business Unity SA (Busa), has appealed to the government not to use the $1bn (R14.5bn) it has borrowed from the New Development Bank to create more public sector jobs.
Announcing the emergency loan last week, the Brics bank said it would be used to create and support about 700,000 jobs in the public sector as part of the Presidential Employment Stimulus...
