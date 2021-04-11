Making a clean break from coal is far from easy, as Anglo learns
Any future issues around Thungela may well land back at Anglo’s door
11 April 2021 - 00:17
Miners like mines. They like planning them. They like building them. They like running them. They don't like selling them. In fact, they find it so difficult they sometimes end up giving them away.
Anglo American is handing its South African thermal coal assets to its own shareholders, in the form of a demerger into a Johannesburg- and London-listed company called Thungela...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now