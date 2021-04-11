Opinion Making a clean break from coal is far from easy, as Anglo learns Any future issues around Thungela may well land back at Anglo’s door BL PREMIUM

Miners like mines. They like planning them. They like building them. They like running them. They don't like selling them. In fact, they find it so difficult they sometimes end up giving them away.

Anglo American is handing its South African thermal coal assets to its own shareholders, in the form of a demerger into a Johannesburg- and London-listed company called Thungela...