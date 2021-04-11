Opinion Higher rates would hurt, warns IMF A spike in interest rates could be especially painful for emerging economies BL PREMIUM

The steering committee of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said this week the global economy is recovering faster than expected from the Covid-19 crisis, but warned that a spike in interest rates could be especially painful for emerging economies.

In its communique, the International Monetary & Financial Committee (IMFC) stressed the importance of accelerating the distribution of vaccines globally, and pledged to strengthen international co-operation...