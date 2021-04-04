INSIDE VIEW
HILARY JOFFE: Vaccination uncertainties ahead, but for now a moment of hope
Soon we will be able to embark in earnest on the huge task of vaccinating 40-million adults
04 April 2021 - 00:09
SA is at a hopeful moment. The first commercial doses of the Covid vaccine are due to land later this month. The next few months should see the arrival of millions of doses of Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines, if the government signs the contracts and manufacturers deliver on their promises.
Where until now all we've had is limited free test doses from J&J, soon we will be able to embark in earnest on the huge task of vaccinating 40-million adults. The government is targeting to get this done by the end of February 2022...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now