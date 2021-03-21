OPINION: NEWSMAKER
Weakness on graft killing investment
ANC needs to speak with one voice — and enforce step-aside rule
21 March 2021 - 00:06
Thandi Tobias, the chair of Brand SA, says ANC dithering about corruption makes it harder to market SA as an investment destination.
The message being sent out about the country’s attitude to corruption is too inconsistent to be convincing, and the failure of the ruling party to give a clear lead is damaging the prospects of economic recovery...
