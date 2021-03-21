Signpost
ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: The day the Musica died
Industries, products and services come and go, all dictated by constantly changing technology
21 March 2021 - 00:04
At the end of May, the once-unthinkable will happen. The last outlet of the Musica retail chain will shut down, three years after its biggest rival, Look & Listen, pulled down the shutters for good.
The end of the music chain store in SA is upon us, even as recorded music sees its highest sales since 2014. This has come as a shock to, well, absolutely nobody...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now