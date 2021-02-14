Opinion Signpost ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Now we trust robots more than people Certainly when it comes to money, with a pandemic thrown in, it seems we want AI to help make our financial decisions BL PREMIUM

We may not be ready to put our lives in the hands of robots in self-driving cars, but we seem to be fine with them looking after our livelihoods. This is the inescapable conclusion one can draw from findings of a new research project looking into people’s relationship with their money.

A study of more than 9,000 consumers and business leaders in 14 countries found that Covid-19 has increased financial anxiety, sadness, and fear among people worldwide — and has also changed who and what we trust with our finances...