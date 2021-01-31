UK firms pitch in to ease pandemic parents' burden
31 January 2021 - 07:33
From unlimited paid time off to laptops for children, some of Britain's blue-chip employers are trying to persuade parent employees juggling jobs and childcare during the pandemic that they have their backs.
A third British lockdown from January 5 that shut schools to most children and confined many workers to their homes has exacerbated a childcare crisis that unions warn could herald a drain of talent that disproportionately affects women...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now