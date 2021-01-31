HILARY JOFFE: Going by WEF vibes, has the pandemic changed capitalism
When global leaders, corporate captains and other famous folk met at the World Economic Forum's annual Davos bash a year ago, the new virus in China had only just appeared on the radar screen and the buzz was more about climate change than corona. No-one imagined there wouldn't even be a Davos this January, nor that they would instead be dialling this week into a weirdly disembodied virtual version that lacked the best bit - the chats and encounters on the sidelines.
For all that, this week's virtual "Davos Agenda 2021" - a real physical forum is planned for Singapore in May - attracted a stellar list, from Russia's Putin and China's Xi to the secretary-general of the UN and our own Cyril Ramaphosa. It offered a bouquet of the subjects corporate leaders are thinking about, or ought to be, from vaccines to value chains, artificial intelligence to Alzheimer's...
