ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Now QR codes are Spot on

QR Codes, the square barcodes one sees on many till slips and at store or restaurant counters, have made a huge comeback in the era of touch avoidance. Popularised in SA via the Zapper and SnapScan mobile payment apps, and more recently via banking apps, it seems we have been using them forever.

Short for quick response code, many South Africans’ first exposure was about a decade ago, when it became the quickest way for BlackBerry users to add a friend on the BBM messaging service. That feels like a lifetime ago, but it was only from the launch of SnapScan in 2014 that they took hold. ..