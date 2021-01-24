Bottling industry faces meltdown
Glassmakers plead for end to booze ban for home consumption
24 January 2021 - 00:06
Mike Arnold, CEO of Consol Glass, says if the latest ban on alcohol sales is not lifted by February 15 “then everything will come to a grinding halt”.
“We can just about deal with this lockdown if it’s short term, but we can't deal with the banning of the industry beyond February 15.”..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now