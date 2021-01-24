Opinion Bottling industry faces meltdown Glassmakers plead for end to booze ban for home consumption BL PREMIUM

Mike Arnold, CEO of Consol Glass, says if the latest ban on alcohol sales is not lifted by February 15 “then everything will come to a grinding halt”.

“We can just about deal with this lockdown if it’s short term, but we can't deal with the banning of the industry beyond February 15.”..