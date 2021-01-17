Opinion Obituary Dolly Mokgatle: A trailblazer with energy, grace and charm (1956-2021) Physically small, super energetic and determined to succeed, she set ambitious goals and drove herself relentlessly to achieve them BL PREMIUM

Dolly Mokgatle, who has died in Johannesburg at the age of 64, was a pioneering business leader and trailblazer for women in corporate SA.

Physically small, super energetic and determined to succeed, she set ambitious goals and drove herself relentlessly to achieve them...