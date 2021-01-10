'Recyclability' row misses the point
For too long, retailers have relied almost exclusively on "recyclability" as the measure of whether a product is environmentally sound
10 January 2021 - 00:05
If a plastic Greek yogurt cup has a label that says it's recyclable, is it actually recyclable? The question isn't just philosophical.
Last month, the environmental group Greenpeace sued Walmart, claiming the recycling logos the US retail giant stamps on certain packages are misleading. Specifically, it argued that single-use plastic yogurt cups are rarely if ever recyclable in California, and demanded they stop being labelled as such...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now