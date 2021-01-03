Signpost
ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: No, you don’t have to do this
Those apps you absolutely must have, and those Netflix shows you simply cannot miss? Actually you can, because it’s all just clickbait
03 January 2021 - 00:00
If you want to be ready for 2021, there are a few things you have to do. There are 20 series on Netflix you have to watch, 20 movies on Showmax you have to see, and 20 business podcasts to which you have to listen.
If you don’t, not only will you lag behind the rest of humanity, but you will fail to achieve your potential, and fall behind the curve of pandemic recovery...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now