Opinion Signpost ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: The connected car comes closer Behind the wheel is fast-becoming a technological delight, nowhere better evinced than inside an Audi Q7 or Q8 BL PREMIUM

It is fashionable to argue that the technology built into cars makes them more like consumer tech than modes of transport, but the experienced reality is different, as poor integration and limited functional versatility results in much of car tech remaining untouched.

Little by little, however, the truly connected car is becoming a reality. The new Audi Q7 and Q8 models provide among the most seamless experiences yet of turning the car into a communications hub...