Opinion Tardy payment is killing SMEs and jobs While the government reacted swiftly with debt relief, the chaos that followed delayed the promise and potential of the relief

It will be years before we fully understand the economic impact of the coronavirus, but one thing is painfully clear right now: small businesses across the country are facing an existential threat.

According to a report by TransUnion in July, 90% of small businesses in SA are struggling or have temporarily closed because of Covid-19. Just 9% reported that they were operating as normal and fewer than 1% of businesses said they were thriving...