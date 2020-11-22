Small businesses must be paid within 30 days, period
It’s not big business that creates jobs; it’s the more than 2-million SMEs employing an estimated 10-million people, writes Adrian Gore
22 November 2020 - 00:07
I think it is hugely significant when more than 50 CEOs of the largest companies commit to paying SMEs within 30 days.
Let me tell you why: without doubt our country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been excellent from a health perspective — just consider what other countries are now going through. However, our economy is in a deep rut, and at the centre of this is the plight of small businesses...
