Opinion Pension funds feel impact as firms weather pandemic Financial distress is on the rise among South African employers, and contributions declined at the height of the lockdown

The retirement funds sector in SA has seen significant change in the past few years - with the focus largely on stronger regulation to protect members' interests. There can be little doubt that the pandemic has also had an impact on the industry.

As a member of the International Organisation of Pension Supervisors, SA participates in global discussions and brings home relevant best practices.