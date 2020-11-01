SIGNPOST
ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Beyond e-commerce — conversation becomes clickable
Messaging is pretty passé for South Africans, but the rest of the world is finally catching on to conversational commerce
01 November 2020 - 05:00
E-commerce came into its own in the era of lockdowns and social-distancing, speeding the uptake of online retail in both the US and SA by two years. However, those who have suddenly woken up to its significance, and think web-based purchases are the next big thing, are already behind the curve.
It is time to prepare for conversational commerce. A term first coined five years ago by Chris Messina, best-known as inventor of the hashtag on Twitter, it refers to the intersection between business and messaging — or chat apps.
